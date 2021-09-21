Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Cornerstone Drive: A man drove an Isuzu Rodeo over exposed water lines near a church parking lot after dark, sending “water spraying everywhere,” police reported. The concerned citizen who called in said the driver and his sidekick were stumbling around and reeked of booze. The cops took a 52-year-old man to jail for DUI.
Selden Park: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle rolling through the county park after midnight, which is way past closing time. The officer stopped the vehicle for trespassing, which led to the 38-year-old driver’s arrest for possession of dope.
Retreat Village Plaza: A man called 911 about “a dead body under a tree in the parking lot” around sundown. The dude who reported it was uncooperative and less than civil with responding police, resulting in the 52-year-old man’s arrest for disorderly conduct.
3700 block of Franklin Avenue: A probation officer contacted county cops about a convict who was involved in some kind of gunplay in the city. County cops responded to a residence here and found the 32-year-old outlaw, who went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
1420 U.S. Highway 17: A patrol officer encountered a homeless woman sleeping on a table at Overlook Park. She turned out to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which she went to jail.
Ross Road: Police on the day shift spotted a vehicle in Selden Park that was linked to a wanted man. After the ensuing traffic stop, one bandit bailed frm the vehicle and made a run for it. The cops caught up to him a few blocks away on Treville Circle. Also, dope was found inside the vehicle. A 39-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope.
3700 block of Franklin Avenue: An irate ex-girlfriend took out her raging resentment on the ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend, barging onto the woman’s property late at night. She attacked the woman and dinged up her Ford Fusion. The cops put the 20-year-old in jail to simmer down, charged with simple battery and criminal damage to property.
Something to Crow About
400 block of Wolfe Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Citizen requested information on whether or not you can own roosters in the city.” According to one veteran city police captain: “No, they cannot.”
— Larry Hobbs