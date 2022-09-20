Among reports filed by police:
Rabid Response
1700 block of Stonewall Street: Police received a call about a rankled raccoon that stood in the roadway and would not withdraw, which “almost caused a wreck,” according to reports. Responding police quickly determined that the drooling raccoon showed all the signs of rabies. Neither county animal control nor state DNR officers could be summoned. “Officers were able to take care of the issue, and public works removed the raccoon from the roadway,” police reported.
Arrests
New Jesup Highway and Crispen Boulevard: A cop stopped a vehicle for a burned out tag light as the midnight hour approached. Once the vehicle stopped, a dude stepped out of the passenger side, much to the officer’s chagrin. After giving “a lawful command to stay where he was,” the 39-year-old man went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willful obstruction of the law and violation of probation.
1000 block of Lee Street: City police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the day shift. Police reported “several items located” inside the vehicle. Apparently, these items did not belong to the driver. The 41-year-old woman was taken to jail for various misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
U.S. Highway 82 and Blythe Island Highway: While directing traffic around a morning rush-hour crash, a county patrol cop witnessed yet another crash, this one a collision. One crash participant was driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended driver’s license, for which the 25-year-old went to jail.
5264 U.S. Highway 341: A pesky poltroon stirred up trouble at Mr. Pete’s store, then skulked away after management called for constabulary intervention. Mr. Pete’s only wanted police to issue the churl a criminal trespass warning. After talking with the blockhead, however, police put the 31-year-old in jail for credit card fraud, lying about his identity, failure to register as a sex offender and several probation violations.
150 Atlama Connector: An employee at the Walmart should have known better. But he forged ahead, doing the ol’ switcher-roo with price tags on various items. Somehow, the scam scam part of his scheme went down when the items were returned for refund. By then, of course, the crack security folks at Walmart were wise to his devious designs of deception. He went to jail.
Blythe Island Drive and Cutt-Off Road: When the cops spot you in a Chevrolet Avalanche near dusk and they immediately know your name and the revoked status of your driving privileges, it is probably a good idea to either walk or leave the driving to someone else. But this clown just had to get back on the road, behind the wheel. With “first-hand knowledge that his GA license was suspended ... “ the officer stopped the vehicle. The 32-year-old ne’er-do-well went to jail, charged with driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license and switching the license plate in a futile effort throw the cops off his scent.
Newcastle and Fourth streets: A patrol officer spotted a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck making peculiar, if not dangerous, moves on the road. As a result of the subsequent traffic stop, the 34-year-old driver went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving on a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 341 and Cowpen Creek Road: A woman was swerving across the lanes at 4 in the morning, poor driving habits that did not go unnoticed by an alert patrol officer. The 34-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and — wait for it — driving with a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 99: A man barreled past a patrol officer who was on the side of the road, blue lights flashing as she conducted a traffic stop after dawn. The brazen boor bothered not with ceding the requisite lane of travel beside the officer. A fellow officer caught up to him, after which the 33-year-old man went to jail for failure to comply and driving on a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 17: A man pushing a shop cart “full of stuff” came dangerously close to passing traffic on the highway, prompting alarmed citizens to call for police intervention. City police arrived to persuade the man to stay out of traffic. Later on in the same shift, police arrived to find that his “stuff” from his shopping cart was now scattered in the road. Again, the man “gathered up his stuff and moved along,” police reported. The third time police responded to the same man causing the same problem, police took him to jail for disorderly conduct.
U.S. Highway 341 and Cowpen Creek Road: A patrol officer came across a driver in the wee hours whose control of the vehicle, or lack thereof, caused concern. The resulting traffic stop landed the woman in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
3771 U.S. Highway 17: The lawn guy at an antiques store arrived in the midmorning to find “two bicycles and a chainsaw” that (were) not supposed to be there,” police reported. Further inquiry led to the arrest of a man and a woman, both 29, charged with second degree burglary.
Altama Avenue and College Park: A patrol officer came across a Nissan Maxima stopped a traffic light late at night, no headlights or taillights. Hmm. After the resulting traffic stop, the 21-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail for no headlights, failure to maintain a lane, DUI and the commensurate offense of driving on a suspended license.
Pyles Marsh Road: Police received a tip about a wanted man who was hanging out at a residence after midnight. The man was known to police, who arrived and nabbed him for the warrant. As a bonus, the outlaw was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Glynnvilla: A woman called the cops about her “on and off boyfriend.” He was apparently “off” at the time, having ransacked her house and pilfered her child’s bicycle. Responding police saw the oaf drop the stolen bicycle and make a run for it as they arrived. They caught up to him. The scurrilous cad also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
2800 Springdale Road: An alarmed citizen alerted city cops about a man’s dangerous driving, which showed all the signs of DUI. Responding police spotted the vehicle easy enough and conducted a traffic stop. “It was found the driver was very intoxicated and his vehicle had no insurance and a cancelled registration,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs