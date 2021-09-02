Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
211 Palisade Drive: A man reported his dad’s gold 1997 Toyota Camry stolen from the Super 8 motel shortly before sundown. Shortly after sundown, cops were putting a lowdown 39-year-old car thief in jail for felony theft.
Hunters Point Way: A patrol officer came across a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that could not stay between the lanes on Grants Ferry Road out in Sterling well after midnight. A quick check with dispatchers revealed the pickup’s registration had expired. Things went south from there when the officer attempted a traffic stop. In the end, the 37-year-old man driving went to jail for fleeing to elude police, willful obstruction of the law, possession of dope, and driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle on a suspended license, plus parole and probation violation. And, of course, failure to maintain a lane.
Gloucester Street and JF Mann Way: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after hours. The kid behind the wheel was too drunk to drive, too young to drink. Oh, and he had open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle.
800 block of R Street: A vehicle appeared dopey to police. Their suspicions were confirmed when a cop discovered “cocaine in plain view” inside the vehicle after the resulting traffic stop. A 23-year-old woman went to jail for possession of coke.
First Avenue and Norwich Street: A wanted man sprawled was out with half his body blocking after hours traffic. Not exactly a low profile for someone with a warrant on his head. Police rustled him awake, discovered the warrant and took the man to jail.
Not Their Circus
1800 block of Stonewall Street: A witness called police because a man was chunking his wife’s belongings out of a house. Responding police concluded “it was a civil matter over marital property” and wisely stayed out of the fray.
Theft
6019 Habersham St.: Thieves hacked the catalytic converters off of a Ford F-150 pickup and a Ford F-250 pickup overnight at the Waste Management grounds.
— Larry Hobbs