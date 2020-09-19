Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1500 Newcastle Street: A wanted woman brought attention to herself by snapping cellphone pics of folks trying to use a downtown ATM machine. When the cops showed up, she gave them somebody else’s name. That person was wanted on an arrest warrant. Subsequent to the arrest, police found dope inside her car. Then, at the jail, when they found out who she really is, “it was found that she had even more warrants,” police reported.
G Street and Goodyear Ave.: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver apparently had no license, no ID and “the driver refused to provide his name,” police report. John Doe went to jail.
Theft
150 Altama Connector: A guy walks into the Walmart, heads back to appliances and grabs a $69 Ninja Coffee Makers. Then the brazen crook heads to customer service. He makes like he bought it earlier and now wants to return it. The crook pocketed the refund walked out the door. Lest any budding bandits want to try this one, Walmart knows exactly who did it. Now the police know too. It is only a matter of time before he has to pay up.
Yeah, He Fell For It
1000 block of Ellis Street: A gullible guy received exciting news over the phone: You just won a cash prize! All he had to do to cash was pay the fee. Yeah, he sent the money. No, there was no cash prize. Never was, never is.
— Larry Hobbs