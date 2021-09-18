Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Habersham Street and Community Road: A traffic encounter with law enforcement at this intersection led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, jailed on charges of DUI/Drugs.
1000 block of Mallery Street: A vagabond had apparently worn out his welcome at a residence. And there he was again, making a donkey’s behind of himself after midnight. The cops arrived and took 34-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A woman was three sheets to the wind already in the late afternoon, causing grief for the good people patronizing the RaceTrac store. Police removed the public’s irritation by taking the 38-year-old to jail for public drunkenness.
Theft
Heritage Estates: A scoundrel trespassed on a man’s property at night, absconding with his E-Z-GO 38-volt golf cart.
900 block of Union Street: A petty thief rummaged around inside a woman’s unlocked vehicle overnight, taking “several items” therein, police reported.
300 block of Ellis Point Way: A woman left her lawnmower at a property in Brunswick so she would not have to haul it back and forth from Jesup every time she had to cut the grass. Some jerk came along and stole it.
— Larry Hobbs