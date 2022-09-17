Among reports filed by police:
Not Falling for it
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed by police:
Not Falling for it
1900 block of U.S. Highway 17: A citizen received a call from someone claiming to be a federal agent. The agent wanted $700 from the citizen for some imagined breach of the law. Smartly, the citizen called local police, who confirmed that this was in fact a scam. Whether it be the feds, the state or local law enforcement, this is not how they operate. If someone calls claiming official status and demanding money, it is a scam. Period.
— Larry Hobbs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Today’s veteran: Bradley Shuck, 53
On a hot summer night, a Glynn County police patrol officer caught the whiff of a familiar scent wafting his way from a passing vehicle with its windows down.
The Coastal Health District plans to end drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick on Saturday due to the wide availability of other testing options and low demand.
One thing hasn’t changed since GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 1970s. Many Georgians want him to run, and they want him to win.
Staff at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island bid a fond farewell Thursday to two patients recently nursed back to health.
Members of the Boys & Girls Club’s Burroughs-Molette Elementary location will soon enjoy newly spruced up spaces, thanks in part to volunteer work at the site on Wednesday.