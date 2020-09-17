Delinquent Driver
2600 block of Stonewall Street: A driver took off when an officer signaled for a traffic stop. The driver stopped moments later, bailed out of the vehicle and then sought a hiding place in a backyard. The cops found him easy enough. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Savannah. The driver was just a kid. Police had the vehicle towed and turned the miscreant over to his father.
Theft
10400 Canal Crossing: Employees at Academy Sports nabbed a shoplifter, then detained him in the back of the store for police. Just as an officer arrived, the shifty shoplifter made a run for it, dashing out the back door and tripping the emergency alarm.
Assault
3200 block of Cypress Mill Road: The father of a woman’s child showed up at her apartment after hours, looking to stir up trouble. Neighbors called the cops after hearing the woman scream. The lout had banged her on the head with a handgun before skulking away. The whole thing was captured on video. Police put out an arrest warrant and are looking to bring him in.
Not a Pretty Cite
2700 block of Stonewall Street: Enough is enough, police decided. The cops had already crashed this party once, arriving to make the merrymakers move their motor vehicles. Later that same night, police were called to the shindig again when a fight broke out. Last straw. The party’s host was “cited for a Noise Violation, and the party was shut down,” police reported.
