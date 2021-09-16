Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Newcastle and Fourth streets: A woman was running her mouth while her vehicle stood still. The vehicle was stopped in the roadway while she gabbed away, a surefire way to draw the cops’ attention. Police found dope inside. The 53-year-old motormouth went to jail for felony possession of dope and failure to exercise due care.
108 Harrison Lane: A man did not bother sticking around to own up to his blunder after backing a white Maxima into a 2009 Hyundai Sonata at 2:30 in the morning in the Moonshiners Grill and Still parking lot. No problem. The Sonata’s owner provided police with the license plate number to the offending vehicle. A police officer was on hand when the St. Simons Island man arrived at his home. The 38-year-old scofflaw went to jail, charged with DUI and failure to stick around after hitting somebody’s vehicle.
400 block of Amherst Street: A barbarous boyfriend began breaking windows at his girlfriend’s residence in an effort to gain entrance in the week hours. His harebrained histrionics prompted the girlfriend’s daughter to summon constabulary intervention. The ruffian ran off before the cops got there, but they nabbed him “a short distance away,” police reported. Police arrested the man.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Terry Creek: A dude crashed into the concrete barrier at the Terry Creek bridge on the causeway after hours. He was trying to back away and split the scene when a patrol cop put the kibosh on that plan. The vehicle turned out to be uninsured and unregistered. Police put the dangerous driver in jail.
Shots Fired
5700 Altama Ave.: Gunfire erupted late at night, peppering an apartment unit with bullets at the Golden Isles Apartments complex. Responding police reported a sliding glass door shattered by gunfire, three bullets holes in the living room wall and two more bullet holes upstairs. Mercifully, no one was injured.
Theft
1300 block of Cate Road: A man heard a commotion outside around 2 in the morning. After sunrise, he went outside and discovered a crook had breached his pickup truck and filched the Glock 23 handgun that he kept in the driver’s side center console.
— Larry Hobbs