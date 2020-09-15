Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman showed up at The Well homeless day shelter and started agitating people. Police gave her a criminal trespass warning and showed her the door. She came back and broke a window. Police took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Prince and Amherst streets: After a traffic stop, police could smell pot wafting from the vehicle. Before things escalated further, the affable outlaw conceded that he was indeed a convicted felon and, yes, he had a gun. Police took the 33-year-old to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and running a stop sign.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A man grabbed some groceries at the Winn-Dixie, waltzed out the door without paying and went home. Another shopper got his license plate as he left and passed it on to a responding police. Officers paid the surprised scoundrel a visit at his residence, where it was discovered he also was wanted on an arrest warrant.
Albany Street: Police responded to a 911 call and found that a man had tried to choke his daughter. The man freely admitted to the crime, then “resisted and shoved the officer,” police reported. The jerk ended up in jail.
2800 block of U.S. Highway 17: Someone called police about a woman who was zonked out in a restaurant parking lot. In the middle of the day. Sleepyhead was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, police learned upon rousing her. Her slumber likely was induced by the dope she was carrying. Police took the 49-year-old to jail to sleep it off.
Old Jesup and Community roads: A Toyota Camry slammed into a ditch just before dawn, and the dude responsible made things easier for responding police. The remorseful man walked up to the officer and said: “I did it; take me to jail,” police reported. Apparently, he was upset with his live-in girlfriend and “jerked the (steering) wheel on purpose.” Police did take the 25-year-old to jail, charged with criminal property damage.
150 Venture Drive: Folks at the Guest Cottages and Suites called the cops on a guy who was causing problems. Police arrived and took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with “loitering or prowling,” take your choice.
Glen Meadows Circle: A guy woke up to discover his wedding ring had gone missing from his bedroom. On a hunch, he confronted the other dude who lived in the house. Bingo. Police arrived and took the 39-year-old rapscallion roomie to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
— Larry Hobbs