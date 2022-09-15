Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2210 Demere Road: It was late, after 2 in the morning. These two ladies should have been home in bed. Instead, they were locked in hand-to-hand combat outside the island Waffle House. A responding officer found the two “locked together” on the pavement, one on top of the other. The 27-year-old with the upper hand was deemed the aggressor. She ended up in jail, charged with battery.
Blythe Island Highway and Speedy Tostensen Boulevard: A patrol cop was out with a vehicle he had just stopped for a traffic violation when another car came barreling down the road with no headlights at dusk. The officer “used my flashlight to indicate to the driver to slow down,” police reported. The driver did not slow down. Another traffic stop ensued. The 49-year-old went to jail for DUI.
Theft
Paulk Ballfield Road: A guy was enjoying an evening pickup soccer match at the park when a thief absconded with his 2007 black Chevrolet Equinox.
— Larry Hobbs
