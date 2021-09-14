Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1101 Gloucester St.: A pair of brigands accosted a man outside The Well homeless day shelter, leaving the poor guy sprawled in the road and bleeding from the head. He was taken for help to the local hospital, and police tracked down the pitiful perpetrators, putting the jackals in jail.
900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A concerned citizen reported an after-hours confrontation at a neighboring residence. Responding officers found blood on the porch at the home in question. Inside, police found a woman suffering with a gash on her forehand and a man standing around looking guilty. Police learned the man broke a liquor bottle over the poor woman’s head and took the 58-year-old jackleg brute to jail.
Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 341: A crash occurred at the entrance ramp to the interstate around dusk. A 49-year-old man driving a Honda CRV ended up in jail, charged with DUI, failure to yield, driving on a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol.
267 Village Place: A drunk at the Wee Pub got his dander up over a bill, threatened the management and drove away. He did not get far. Responding police located the 41-year-old man and took him to jail for DUI.
The Oleander Motel: Gunfire erupted. No one was hurt, but police were summoned. Investigators figured out it had something to do with a dope deal. A 55-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with aggravated assault, use of a firearm by a convicted felon in the commission of a crime, and possession of dope with intent to deal.
Mad Men
Brooklyn Homes: A boorish boyfriend turned up, screaming at a woman and then attacking her. The jerk split before the cops got there, but the cops know who he is and they have a warrant for his arrest.
McIntyre Court: It serves the jerk right. A reprobate kept dropping by his estranged wife’s place, haranguing and aggravating her to no end. She called the cops, but he had skulked away before they got there. Nevertheless, a quick check indicated he is wanted in Atlanta for violating parole. Now they are looking for him.
A Key Item
1700 block of Albany Street: A man let his girlfriend drive his car. While on her errand, the girlfriend found a set of car keys inside the vehicle. Knowing the keys “belonged to his new girlfriend,” she chunked them out the window somewhere along the way.
Theft
Beach House Condos: A thief stole a Springfield XD 40-caliber handgun from a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe.
— Larry Hobbs