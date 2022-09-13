Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5589 Altama Ave.: It was not like the lady had to keep away from all Dollar Generals. She just could not come back to this Dollar General. Management insisted, and police had warned her of arrest if she returned. Naturally, she returned. The manager told her to leave. She refused. The manager reached out for constabulary internvention. The 63-year-old went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
800 block of P Street: Brigands threatened man, then robbed him of his “wallet, watch, phone and vehicle,” the victim told police. Later, the cops discovered that guy who got robbed also was wanted by the law. When the cops returned, he knew they had found out about the warrant. He made a run for it. They caught him. He struggled. They shocked him. The man went to jail, after a trip to the hospital for medical clearance.
1824 Norwich Street: A city cop was working an off-duty security detail at Russell’s Sports Bar. A galoot there was intent on stirring up trouble. The officer arrested him for “attempting to fight,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
