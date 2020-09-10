Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1100 Marshview Circle: The house guest from hades was still there come sunrise. Before finally leaving, the ornery ogre “stole money and the house keys and poured bleach on the complainant’s clothes,” police reported. He was standing around at the filling station across the street when police found him. He did not want to cooperate. The 35-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law.
Brunswick: A man plowed into a power pole after hours. Police took the man to jail for DUI.
— Larry Hobbs