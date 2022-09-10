Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
300 Warren Mason Blvd.: A lout made a horse’s hindquarters of himself in the lobby of the Days Inn before dark, refusing to leave when the manager insisted that he do so. Police intervened. The 24-year-old ended up in jail, charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of the law.
2600 block of Norwich St.: Nothing to see here, just a guy wearing a wig, a mask and holding an industrial sized wrench. The dude was “pacing back and forth” in front of a package store. Police encountered the master of disguise nearby on Wolfe Street. Yet, he could not hide from the arrest warrant that landed him in jail.
Altama Avenue and Fourth Street: A woman could not keep her vehicle between the lanes, and she was tailgating the car in front of her besides. Fortunately, a night-shift city patrol cop saw the poor display of driving skills. In addition to being drunk, the looped lady was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. After a trip to the hospital for medical clearance, police put her up for the night in the county jail.
Sarah Drive: A woman got out of hand around dusk, prompting a call for constabulary assistance. The 21-year-old troublemaker ended up in jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
More Aggravation
1101 Gloucester St.: A man called the cops to report that a man tried to stab him. Whatever the so-called aggressor did to him, the bellyacher started it by hitting the other guy with his walking cane, the cops discovered. Anyway, neither one wanted to press charges against the other.
Newcastle and G streets: Verbatim from city police logs: “Officers responded in reference to a (man) harassing people about porn playing on a trash can. Officers did not observed porn playing on the trash can. Officers advised him to quit harassing people.”
— Larry Hobbs
