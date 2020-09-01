Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2400 block of Perry Lane: Girl meets boy on an online dating site. Girl meets boy in person for motel getaway. Girl discovers boy is a total jerk. Boy chokes her and blocks her exit from the room. Girl slips out to local pub, calls police on the no-good rotten boy. Police take 40-year-old boy to jail, charged with making terroristic threats.
Fourth and Lee streets: A crash occurred on the night shift when a vehicle struck a vehicle driven by an off-duty city police officer. Georgia State Patrol investigators took the 49-year-old other guy to jail, charged with DUI and for driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Altama Avenue and Community Road: A cop pulls up behind a vehicle in the intersection’s turn lane in the wee hours. The light turned green. The vehicle in front of the cop did not budge. The officer got out and “discovered the driver passed out behind the wheel,” the report said. The 29-year-old driver went to jail, charged with DUI and illegal parking.
Canal Road and Golden Isles Parkway: The engine was running, the light was green, but nobody was home. The lush inside the Nissan Altima was asleep at the wheel before 7 in the morning, oblivious to the green light that beckoned him forward. Cops took the 22-year-old to jail, charged with DUI.
1600 block of Ellis Street: A man was just sitting in his vehicle in the roadway after hours, prompting a call to police to investigate. He was drunk, case closed. Police took the 29-year-old to jail, charged with DUI.
Brunswick: Officer arrived a crash scene in the city to discover the driver passed out behind the wheel. When they stirred him awake, he tried to run off. Not so fast, sparky. Police found a pistol inside the vehicle that was reported stolen in another county. The outlaw also was wanted on an arrest warrant by county police. He went to jail.
Hey, Thanksgiving’s Just Around the Corner
50 Armory Lane: Some fowl felons broke into a bird coop out near Hortense, absconding with five turkeys over the weekend. The birds’ owners described them as White Holland breed turkey’s, valued at $40 each. Police are investigating.
Police Assist
101 Gloucester St.: A woman called police from Mary Ross Park during the night shift, beseeching officers to intervene on her behalf in an argument with a man and another woman. Police persuaded both sides to calm down; then came the talk about prohibition of camping at the park. The woman who called the cops was instructed to “pack up all her sleeping gear” and was given “a verbal warning about sleeping in the Gazebo,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs