Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
700 block of Ocean Boulevard: A drunk driver in a tan Toyota 4-Runner caused a crash with a golf cart, driving away and leaving the injured to fend for themselves in the aftermath. Not coincidentally, police patrolling the area were on the lookout at the time for the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner who was demonstrating all the signs of a drunk driving. The cops caught up to the besotted scofflaw, sending the 31-year-old to jail for DUI, failure to report an accident involving injury and tailgating.
300 Warren Mason Blvd.: A guy who had a longstanding order not to set foot on the grounds of the Days Inn did so anyway on a recent midmorning. Police were summoned and took the 37-year-old man to jail for criminal trespassing.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Avenue: When cops stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after midnight, the driver backed the vehicle twice into the patrol vehicle. Then all three occupants made a dash for it. Police rounded up the trio, sending the 17-year-old driver to jail for aggravated assault, willful obstruction of the law and failure to maintain a lane. His 17-year-old buddy went to jail for willful obstruction of the law. Police processed the underaged kid who was with them for juvenile authorities.
25 Torras Drive: A knife-wielding man antagonized folks outside the Parker’s store. Responding cops arrested “the male with the knife,” police reported.
Gloucester and Bay streets: After a woman nearly struck two cop cars with her vehicle, police conducted a traffic stop. The woman explained she was distracted by an ongoing dispute with her “male passenger,” police reported. The man in question turned out to be a wanted man. Police took him to jail for the warrant.
1101 Gloucester St.: A dude showed up soused at The Well homeless day shelter, rifling through other folks’ stuff and pestering everybody. Responding police took the “intoxicated male” to jail.
1400 block of Reynolds Street: A hooligan punched his wife and then walked away. Responding police intercepted the creep walking down the road and took him to jail.
Terry Creek Road: A boyfriend got rough with the girlfriend’s daughter and the grandmother would not stand for it. Police arrived and took the hyena to jail.
Theft
1300 block of Demere Road: A guy parked his vehicle in front of his garage and stepped away for a few minutes in the afternoon. Upon returning, he noticed the vehicle’s front driver’s side window “partially” busted and his Taurus handgun and an ammo clip missing.
2100 block of Wolfe Street: Someone left cash in their unlocked vehicle overnight. Someone was missing cash the next morning from their unlocked vehicle.
3200 block of Dogwood Avenue: A woman reported thieves gaining entry to her locked vehicle overnight, making off with ID documents and credit cards. Police found no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.
Martin and Mallery streets: Thieves absconded overnight with valuables from the front passenger seat of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado work truck.
Shots Fired
2400 to 2300 block of Wolfe Street: Lots of concerned neighbors called the cops about a possible shootout. And how. Police found “multiple bullet holes” in two homes and one vehicle. Also, “a large amount of handgun and rifle shell casings were located on both blocks,” police reported.
3500 block of Lee Street: Responding to a midnight call of gunfire in the area, police could still smell gun smoke in the air upon arrival.
— Larry Hobbs