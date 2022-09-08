Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: She must have thought her employers were total dingbats, dupes who would not notice $4,950 in missing gift cards from the retail store that employed her. Her big plan plan was to spread her duplicity over a couple of months. News flash. They noticed. City cops got involved. The 37-year-old criminal mastermind went to jail, charged with felony theft by deception.
Habersham Street and Old Jesup Road: Police received a heads-up around midnight about a chump in a Lexus making mischief on the roadways in the midnight hour. A patrol officer spotted the vehicle just as it passed on the parkway. The cop followed as the lout made several turns, during which time a computer check revealed the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered. The 30-year-old outlaw also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and he was driving on a suspended license.
New Jesup Highway and Butler Drive: A cop spotted a guy running a stop sign while not seat-belted in the middle of the afternoon. The guy apparently made a feeble attempt to elude the resulting traffic stop. The 27-year-old churl ended up in jail, charged with fleeing to elude the law, running a stop sign and not wearing a seat belt.
210 Retreat Village: A woman was just out to have a little fun when some jackal pulled a gun on her outside the Ziggy Mahoney’s nightclub on the island. Responding police located the lowdown gunman, then put the 35-year-old in jail for pointing a pistol at someone and for simple assault.
Lynch Road: A man called the cops on his nephew before dawn, claiming the young man stole his truck. Such apparently was not the case. When police returned to the residence in response to a second disturbance, however, they took the uncle with them. The 57-year-old man went to jail for unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Norwich and Q streets: A scofflaw bolted from his vehicle after a city cop stopped him for a traffic violation on the night shift. The officer gave chase and nabbed the scoundrel, whose resistance resulted in a stun gun deployment. The cop then found a gun inside the vehicle. The 48-year-old ended up in jail for, get this, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a suspended license. Also, willful obstruction of the law and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
1800 Lee Street: Next time, just promise to pay the rest of the rent in a couple of days and leave it at that, huh? When the landlord came knocking and the tenant was short on rent money, harsh words resulted. The tenant overpowered the landlord. Then scurrilous cad grabbed the landlord’s firearm and a bag full of rent money from the guy’s vehicle. The money bag contained yet another gun. The reprobate renter’s well-crafted caper unraveled when the cops found him hiding out in a nearby abandoned house. The 53-year-old fool earned new accommodations at the county jail, charged with armed robbery, battery and criminal damage to property.
4800 block of Malabar Drive: A man and a woman engaged in a heated argument. Trying to avoid the rough stuff, the man called 911. The irate woman would not let it go, and “grabbed him around the neck and scratched him” as dispatchers listened in on the other end of the line. Responding police arrested the 32-year-old livid lady, charging her with battery and obstructing an emergency call.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and George Street: Police received call about a stabbing. The victim suffered “a small laceration and a bite mark,” police reported. The goon that hurt him ran off, but the officer caught up to him and “placed him under arrest,” police reported.
500 block of Second Street: A doped-up dude drove his vehicle into a residential fence in the wee hours. The loopy lunkhead was trying to extricate himself and his dog from the wrecked vehicle when the cops arrived. Officers searched the vehicle and rounded up a gun, coke, crack and little bit of grass. After a stop by the hospital for medical clearance, cops took the stoned stooge to jail for DUI/drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of yet another felony.
Robbery
20 Higginbotham Road: Two working men told police they were robbed at gunpoint on their lunch break.
Theft
5071 Blythe Island Highway: A lout took a Chrysler 300 for a test ride at the CKA Auto Sales lot in the afternoon. He must have liked it. He did not come back. The number the scalawag gave the sales lady turned out to be bogus. An hour later, she called the cops. They are investigating.
Golden Isles Plaza: A woman left her keys in the ignition of her 2008 Kia Rio when she parked out in front of a beauty shop. Some varmint came along, hopped inside and drove away. The car has a GPS tracker. Cops are searching.
Pennick and Herndon roads: Good-for-nothing thieves stole work tools from working folks at a work site overnight.
Funny Money
136 Altama Ave.: A woman walked into the Murphy USA station in the middle of the afternoon, plopping down a $100 bill for a drink and lottery tickets. Only after the swindler left with her change did the cashier discover it was a bogus Benjamin.
