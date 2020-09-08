Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1416 Newcastle Street: A man got rough with a woman during an argument in the city’s Jekyll Square, and a concerned by stander hailed passing patrol officer. The officer intervened, determined the jerk did hit the woman and took the 56-year-old jerk to jail.
Theft
4957 U.S. Highway 341: A man and a woman strolled into McDonald’s around 7 in the evening. The two somehow managed to get their hands in the till, stealing away with all the money in a cash register, approximately $100.
The Reserve at Demere: A man parked his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck overnight in the parking lot outside his apartment, leaving it unlocked. The next morning — surprise, surprise — the pair of Smith & Wesson 9 mm Shield handguns that were left inside the truck had gone missing, on their way to no good, no doubt.
The Legacy Apartments: A cad from upstairs came down and rang a woman’s doorbell. She let him in, but she gave the lackluster Lothario the cold shoulder “when he started to be ‘fresh’ with her,” police reported. Finally, she had had enough and ordered him out. She turned her back on him just once, but that is all this bandit needed to lift her purse. Police are investigating.
2300 Reynolds Street: First off, the family eschews locking doors because “they tend to misplace their keys,” a resident told the cops. Somebody knew this about them, the residents said. So they waltzed through the unlocked door and absconded with a PS4 gaming console. Police are investigating.
Leading By Example
1400 Norwich Street: Someone called the cops to gripe about homeless people leaving litter strewn about a city square. Sure enough, it was a mess. No problem. The officers rolled up their sleeves and joined city public works crews in picking up all the trash. Well done, officers.
Shots Fired
2660 Cate Street: Shots rang out after midnight, prompting concerned citizens to summon the police. Officers arrived and found six 9 mm shell casings from a Luger handgun in the roadway. Police determined the shots fired flew down Colson Street toward Cate Street.
— Larry Hobbs