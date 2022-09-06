Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4200 block of Norwich Street Extension: A woman pulled her Pontiac Sunfire onto U.S. 341 into oncoming traffic, a patrol officer among them. The 42-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with pulling into traffic while driving with a suspended license.
Shots Fired
Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17: A couple was headed south in a vehicle on U.S. 17 after dark when shots rang out from a gunman in a passing vehicle. Bullets struck the couple’s vehicle, but fortunately the couple was unhurt.
Moped Lunkhead
2100 block of Ellis Street: A scalawag drove off with a friend’s moped and did not return. The guy called the cops and said he wants his moped back, but he does not want the thief to get in trouble for taking it. The officer explained that there is not much to be done anyway, because the friend had permission to take the moped. “Male became angry at officers and made it clear he hates cops,” police reported.
Long Shot
1900 block of Wolfe Street: A man called the cops, claiming someone from a residence here shot at him. The guy at the residence in question insisted no such thing happened; his neighbors were of the same accord. However, the guy who reported the incident is a regular and recurring pain in the hind quarters, the guy told police. The rabble rouser regularly annoys and aggravates the guy and his mom. Police ended up giving the original caller a trespass warning.
— Larry Hobbs
