Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1703 Gloucester St.: A woman with business at the water and sewer company “punched” the small child that was with her as they walked out the door. Police got a look at the assault on the utility company’s security video. Police found the woman. She went to jail, charged with cruelty to children and two counts of simple assault.
4100 block of Altama Ave.: A weirdo was apparently getting his jollies by walking down the street and showing his privates in public, giving passing vehicles an eyeful. Police shut down this distasteful display in short order. The 56-year-old is now in jail, charged with public indecency.
Robbery
2766 Highway 17: A woman pulled up to a gas pump at the Love’s Travel Stop around dawn and quickly found herself surrounded by bandits. The three men threatened and demanded her valuables. They left before she could tell if the fearsome fiends were even armed. The store clerk called police and was nice enough to pay for the $30 gas she had pumped before the villains absconded with her ability to pay. Police described the victim as “shaken up but not injured.”
— Larry Hobbs