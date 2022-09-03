Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
300 Glynn Isles: The folks at Lowe’s encountered a crook stealing stuff, and they called the cops. The bumbling bandit bolted before officers arrived, but they had a good description of the getaway car. Officers later spied the vehicle in the Give and Take Food Mart parking lot on L Street. The galoot galloped away, but a cop quickly nabbed him. Enter Bob the police dog, who sniffed up dope inside the vehicle. (Big surprise there, right?) Cops ascertained that the crook had already stashed the stolen booty at another place, and subsequently gathered the goods. The 44-year-old dunderheaded desperado went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and shoplifting, among other things.
100 block of Glynco Parkway: A patrol officer spotted a Chevrolet Equinox with a missing taillight. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was discovered the 24-year-old driver was wanted for shoplifting. He went to jail.
U.S. Highway 341 and Old Jesup Road: A patrol officer looked in his rearview mirror and saw a dude in a Chevrolet Tahoe coming up fast. The officer was doing 50 mph, and the speed limit was 45 mph. When the dense driver passed the officer at 57 mph, the squad car’s lights lit up. The 28-year-old lead-footed lunkhead went to jail for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Theft
1600 block of Wolfe Street: Thieves breached an enclosed work trailer, “stealing multiple lawn tools” from a working man, police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
