Lanier Plaza: A woman absent-mindedly walked out of the Dollar General without her wallet, which was stuffed to the gills with cash. An employee later spied the orphaned wallet. Now, this employee could have gotten caught doing a good deed, turning the wallet in to her boss. Or, she could have been busted red-handed in the scurrilous act of thievery. Either way, her choice would be recorded for posterity: all retail stores these days have surveillance videos watching our every move, as this employee surely should have known. Duh! Responding cops referred to the video, “which showed an employee take the wallet and then conceal the money ($500) in her bra,” police reported. “Female arrested,” police added.
3725 Altama Ave.: A man walked into a U-Haul business in the morning hours. He had a stick. He was peeved about something. Wisely, the employee receiving the brunt of the brute’s brusk behavior called the cops. Police put the 36-year-old perp in the pokey, charged with aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to the children on hand to witness the sad display.
800 block of Lee Street: A man heard gunfire in the night at called the cops. Upon officers’ arrival, the man did not want to get involved. However, police officers looked around on their own and managed to corroborate his concerns with “several shell casings” collected at a nearby intersection.
1800 block of Stonewall Street: An alert neighbor spied some hooligans in the middle of the day snooping around inside a home. The local constabulary arrived to discover it was just some kids. They were playing hooky and looking for a place to lay low. The cops took them back to their respective schools, Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
1100 block of Beachview Drive: Crooks breached a home’s back porch on the island overnight, stealing three decorative fish, a really big steel grappling hook, five buoys and a big steel barrel. So, if someone comes up to you with items for sale that include a big steel grappling hook, decorative fish and buoys, please take note that it is probably hot.
3700 block of Hardee Avenue: Bandits broke into a home, absconding with a shotgun, a stove, a washer and dryer and several gold-plated cards, among other things.
3500 block of Habersham Street: A thief swiped a brand new $800 leaf blower off of a man’s property. Apparently, you can spend $800 on a tool with which to blow leaves around.
