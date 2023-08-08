Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A cantankerous fool kept badgering evening customers outside the Winn-Dixie, prompting a constabulary summons. The disagreeable dimwit was equally obnoxious toward the officers, who asked him to simmer down. So, off to jail with this 53-year-old nincompoop, charged with criminal trespass.
341 Venture Drive: Someone tipped county cops about a couple in a Ford Super Duty pickup, who appeared to be on something, or possibly exhausted. They were not exhausted. It appears a 37-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman went to jail for a host of dope charges.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A testy twerp made a pest of himself at the Royal Inn in the morning hours, prompting a call for police intervention. The punk apparently gave police a hard time too. Not a good idea. A 24-year-old hothead went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of dope.
Brooklyn Homes: A pistol-toting woman stepped outside and fired a shot in the dark, prompting concerned neighbors to call the cops. The 57-year-old woman went to jail for discharging a firearm near a public street.
Bee Tree Island Road: A lurking lunkhead’s late-night lunacy scared the dickens out of a woman in the late hours. She reported he was banging on the doors, peeking through the windows and generally disrupting her peace of mind. Responding police and put the 65-year-old pathetic pinhead in jail, charged with loitering and prowling as a peeping tom.
Community Road and Altama Avenue: A jabbering jerk was driving through midmorning in a plumbing company’s work truck, completely unaware of the officer who witnessed this transgression of our byways’ laws. Also, the dude was wanted by another law enforcement agency on an outstanding arrest warrant. The 27-year-old went to jail on both accounts.
Shots Fired
100 block of Zachary Drive: A man was in the living room after midnight when gunfire erupted and bullets starting flying toward his home. Responding police determined bullets struck the home’s exterior “multiple times” near a front window.
Found
St. Marys: Police in St. Marys contacted county cops to report the recovery in their fair city of a vehicle that was stolen in Brunswick. A city cop arranged for the vehicle’s return.
Theft
1500 block of Albany Street: A beastly brigand bashed in a door, penetrated the residence and took off with “multiple items.” Police are investigating. Also on the same shift, a man on JF Mann Way reported that some fiend kicked down his home’s door — for the third time in less than a week.
1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A thief breached a structure and absconded with “various items.” City investigators are looking into it.
Winter Chase Lane: A man’s 1993 Ford F-150 went missing from his residence.
To The Rescue
Brunswick: A 14-month-old baby was accidentally locked inside a vehicle. Responding city police arrived and “the vehicle was unlocked and the child was OK,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs