Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4200 block of Norwich Street Extension: A crash occurred at 4 in the afternoon. The officer suspected one of the drivers had no business behind the wheel after a short discussion. The 47-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI.
200 Pier Alley: A fight broke out at Brogen’s South in the island’s Pier Village after midnight. Some of the fight’s instigators absconded in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Florida license plate. An officer was subsequently on the lookout for this very same truck when it pulled out in front of him from Mallery Street onto Ocean Boulevard, forcing the officer to hit his breaks to avoid contact. Arrests were made.
Mixed Signals
2715 U.S. Highway 17: She stole his car, took his money and did him wrong, a heartsick man told police from his room at the Palms Motel. How did she do all that? The cop wanted to know. Well, she was supposed to meet him with the car and the money at the Shell station just down the road, he said. But he waited and waited “and the female was not there,” he said. The dedicated officer decided to check some of the other local Shell stations in the area. Just in case. The officer found her, the car and the money at the Shell Station on Community Drive. Happy ending, case closed.
— Larry Hobbs