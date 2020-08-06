Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Norwich Street Extension and Manning Street: Police stopped a driver at 2 in the morning whose erratic driving raised suspicions. Those suspicions were confirmed with some basic sobriety tests, which landed the 17-year-old in jail for DUI.
Beachview Drive and Mallery Street: A man was “slumped over on a park bench” after midnight in the Pier Village. The officer who found him noticed “the inside of his pant legs appeared to be soaked in urine,” the report said. Beer cans were perched about the ground and on the bench. The officer, who knew the man well, awoke him and asked how he felt. The guy said, fine, but apparently he was not. The 60-year-old went to jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Gunshot
Beverly Shores: A man arrived at the hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. The wound was bandaged, and he was laying in Trauma Room 2 when police arrived. Initially, he was less than forthcoming with officers trying to find out about the shooting.
Police Assist
400 block of Third Avenue: A tree fell onto the roadway, blocking traffic. A city police officer arrived and moved the tree far enough off the road to allow resumption of traffic.
Auto Theft
5272 U.S. Highway 341: The second thing the guy told police was that the spare key he kept hanging on the mirror of his vehicle had recently gone missing. The third thing he told police was that he often leaves the vehicle locked but unattended with the engine running. Of course, the first the he told police was that someone had stolen his vehicle in the wee hours from the parking lot of the Economy Inn.
3040 Scarlett St.: Thieves absconded with a man’s Ford Ranger pickup truck in the midnight hours from the parking lot of the Motel 6.
— Larry Hobbs