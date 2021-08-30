Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Brunswick: Police were called about a man who was drunk and making a donkey’s backside of himself. The drunk kept it up after police arrived, getting himself arrested after walking away from lawful commands. Then, an equally soused friend intervened, putting up a struggle with officers who asked to him desist. One doofus even picked a fight with the authorities at the jail. In the end, a 42-year-old man was locked up for public drunkenness and obstruction of the law, and a 51-year-old man landed in the pokey for battery, willful obstruction of the law and having an open container of alcohol.
Brunswick: A concerned citizen called police. One man was chasing another man with a knife, he reported. Responding police found no innocent victims at the scene, taking both men to jail.
Altama Avenue and Tara Lane: A woman caused a collision at the intersection. After getting medical clearance at the hospital, she went to jail for DUI.
2300 block of Union Street: A cop stopped a guy for a traffic violation. The dude refused the officer’s request to present a driver’s license. The officer duly noted that failure to comply with such a reasonable request could result in a night behind bars. “Take me to jail,” police quoted the hothead as saying. “Subject was transported to the county jail,” the officer reported.
1505 Gloucester St.: A malcontent socked another man in the nose outside the Quick Stop after hours, then slipped away. The man who did it returned the next day, prompting the man he punched to summon a constable. The responding officer took a look at the store’s surveillance video, which showed the attack just like the man said it happened. The 43-year-old man went to jail for battery.
Theft
500 block of Prince Street: A man left a handgun and a shotgun in an unlocked vehicle overnight. Yes, both were stolen.
600 block of Dellwood: Some twerp snagged a guy’s bicycle from the garage after he left the bay door open to bring in the groceries. No serial number and no surveillance camera, but the bike should not be hard to find. “He said it looks just like the bike Pee Wee Herman (the actor) rode,” the officer reported.
2401 Gloucester St.: A lout grabbed a few items off the shelf at the Friendly Express, then allowed the cashier to ring the items up and bag them before snatching the bag and running out the door.
— Larry Hobbs