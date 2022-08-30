Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Plaza: A putz jumped into somebody else’s vehicle in the middle of the afternoon in the Chick-fil-A parking lot, and then drove away. There were kids inside the vehicle. The nincompoop had enough sense at least to stop the vehicle and let the kids out in the Home Depot parking lot. Then he drove off again. Yeah, the cops caught him. The 28-year-old dimwit was charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, cruelty to children and kidnapping.
1600 block of Dixville: Two punks accosted a man at the Dixville basketball court, pulling a handgun on him. The cops caught up to the dastardly duo further down the road. One of the twerps had a fanny pack, inside of which police found a stolen credit card and the gun. It turns out the gun likely was stolen earlier in an auto burglary. The kid with the gun was 17 years old.
Old Jesup and Walker roads: A crash occurred in the wee hours. Responding police arrested a 32-year-old man, charged with DUI, improper turn and failure to maintain a lane, all while driving without a valid license.
U.S. Highway 82 and Georgetown Road: Police received a call about a man driving around in a black SUV in the middle of the day, waving a gun at folks. When responding police caught up to the jerk, apparently there was no sign of a gun. But the 33-year-old was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
Rough Stuff
2300 block of Reynolds Street: An argument escalated to the point that one person pulled a gun. That person hopped into a vehicle and rode away as police arrived. Police gave chase, but then thought better of it for public safety reasons after the vehicle hit high speeds in the residential area. Besides, the cops know who he is. They will catch up to him soon enough.
Shots Fired
1000 block of Gordon Street: Residents reported hearing gunfire. Responding police located seven shell casings in the area.
Theft
2600 block of Oriole Street: A woman looked out front at around midnight, only to notice that her 2020 Nissan Sentra had gone missing from the yard.
Hopkins Homes: A thief swiped $100 cash from a vehicle overnight.
1100 block of Grant Street: A crook took a wallet from a vehicle.
1900 block of Tillman Avenue: A thief stole $500 from a vehicle.
900 block of Wolfe Street: A crook absconded with a firearm from inside a vehicle. Hint, hint: Do not leave valuables inside a vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs