Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A dopehead passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in back of the Winn-Dixie. The first clue he was a dopehead was the narcotics police found in plain view on his lap. Cops roused him and had him step outside, where they discovered his was carrying a pistol and still more narcotics. Finally, police searched inside the vehicle, finding yet more narcotics. Patrol officer called in the city’s drug squad. The 35-year-old dopehead landed in jail on a slew of charges, including myriad counts of possession of dope with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and stealing.
100 block of Wasp Drive: A relationship was clearly on the skids when the boyfriend shattered the driver’s side window of his girlfriend’s 2014 Toyota Corolla in the middle of the afternoon. He was gone when the cops got there, but he did not get far. Police put vandalizing villain in jail, charged with shoplifting.
2200 block of Poinsettia Circle: A suspicious character pulled up to a woman’s residence, stepped out of the vehicle and secreted a bag of booty “in her yard near the bushes,” city police reported. Then he drove away. She did not know the man from Adam, the woman later told police. Likewise, she did not know whose stuff he stashed in her yard. Police found a cellphone inside the bag. When the phone was charged, lo and behold, the woman’s daughter recognized the woman on the screen saver as “the girlfriend of a person they were familiar with,” the report said. With that info, police were able to return the goods to the rightful owner.
2400 block of Wolfe Street: A husband on the skids showed up announced in the wee hours at his erstwhile wife’s abode. Drunk. She cared enough about the guy to take “his keys so he could not drive,” the report said. This only enraged the brute, who took her phone, busted a front window and stumbled off into the dark. Police caught up to the 33-year-old man and sent him to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs