Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynnvilla Apartments: A ruffian smacked his child’s mother, forcing her to retreat from the apartment with the child and seek refuge at a nearby city fire station in the wee hours. The incorrigible boor tracked the poor woman to said fire station and attacked her right there, striking the child that was in her arms with a blow intended for her. Responding police took the 27-year-old scumbag to jail, charged with multiple counts of cruelty to children and battery, plus possession of pot.
Coastal Crest Suites: A woman called police at midnight about one man attacking another with a baseball bat. The brute grabbed the bat when confronted by police, but apparently thought better of it. The 39-year-old punk went to jail, charged with aggravated assault.
4930 U.S. Highway 341: A woman paid a late-night visit to the Taco Bell, adding to her documented history of causing problems at this particular fast food establishment. The 30-year-old woman ended up in jail for criminal trespass.
766 Old Jesup Road: Police responded to a report of property damage at a Methodist church, apparently involving a GMC Denali pickup truck. Police took a 34-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal property damage and criminal trespass.
2300 Wolfe Street: A pack of women intent on harm poured out of a vehicle and descended on a residence, prompting the alarmed resident to summon police intervention. The troublemakers tried to drive away when the cops arrived, but an officer stopped the vehicle. The 46-year-old driver went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, lying about her name and possession of dope.
3000 block of Amherst Street: A young man called the cops on his father, who was attacking his mother. The dirtbag busted a front door window, snagged the woman’s phone from her hand as she was dialing 911, then skulked away. The cops were waiting when the scalawag returned, putting the 39-year-old in jail for obstructing an emergency call.
Taking It Hard
1101 Gloucester St.: A despondent dude vented his heartbreak by slinging a trash can around at The Well homeless day shelter, police reported. An understanding officer learned that the guy had just received the bad news that his girlfriend dumped him. After a deep breath, the guy “offered to clean up his mess and did so,” police reported.
Shots Fired
Gordon and M streets: Someone reported hearing gunfire after hours. Responding police corroborated the concerned citizen’s suspicions, finding several shell casings nearby. There was no sign of resulting damage.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A large and loud gathering apparently included gunplay, according to one annoyed resident. Responding police found four shell casings “from an assault rifle.”
— Larry Hobbs