Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynnvilla Apartments: From the other end of a 911 call, a dispatcher heard a man and a woman hollering at each other while another woman screamed for help. Officers arrived at the apartments to learn that the scuffle had spilled over to Albany and Monck streets, which is where police found the coed combatants. When all was sorted out, a 34-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man both went to jail for battery and cruelty to the children that had to witness the sad spectacle.
Butler Drive and Ward Street: An officer pulled a U-turn to catch up to a guy driving a dark sedan after midnight in the opposite direction with a missing brake light. The recklessly irresponsible man apparently did not wish to tarry for the officer. In the end, the 37-year-old man went to jail for eluding the law, and driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended license with an improperly restrained child inside.
1101 Gloucester St.: A man dragged a woman away from The Well homeless day shelter, clearly against her will. These two were no strangers to the cops. And even though they were married, the cad had no business forcing her to do anything. So police took the 48-year-old man to jail for kidnapping.
3000 block of Wolfe Street: A woman arrived uninvited at a residence after hours and proceeded to attack another woman. Police took the 22-year-old loose cannon to jail for criminal trespass and battery.
Eliza Lane: Responding to a noontime report of property damage, police took a 31-year-old man to jail for criminal trespassing.
Fight
2500 block of Johnston Street: A guy got punched in the face so hard he thought it broke his jaw. No, it was not that bad. But this was no sucker punch. Turns out the would-be victim threw the first punch. The cops took a report.
Theft
3300 block of Reynolds Street: A thief accepted the invitation of an unlocked vehicle and absconded with valuables contained therein.
Recovered
2300 block of Albany Street: City police located an abandoned vehicle that had been stolen in another county. The crooks apparently left behind their stash of dope inside the vehicle. Narcotics squad officers seized the dope.
— Larry Hobbs