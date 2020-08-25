Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5411 U.S. Highway 341: An employee at a Parker’s store contrived an elaborate scheme to lift money from the till. Among other things, it involved cutting the price code bar off of a carton of Virginia Slims Super Slims smokes. Over a span of two weeks the ingrate managed to pilfer $1,710.11 from his employer. Of course, he got caught. Why? Because everything these days is under surveillance. The 37-year-old malefactor went to jail, charged with felony theft, plus misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and R Street: Half a dozen bullets pierced the air within earshot of patrol officers, who then spotted two vehicles speeding away from the scene. Those cops put out a BOLO. Another city cop tried to stop one of the vehicles fitting the description, but the driver made a run for it. Later, the vehicle returned to the scene, where the driver attempted to disappear into a nearby apartment. Nice try. “Male was arrested,” police reported.
Gunfire
900 block of Cleburne Street: A man was sitting around on his couch, minding his own business, when out of nowhere a bullet pierced his apartment’s wall. Police then noticed a similar bullet hole through the wall of the residence across the street. Checking with the occupants therein police reported “a firearm and shell casing were located.” Nothing further.
Theft
100 Genoa Martin Drive: While a lifeguard was on duty at the Selden Park pool, keeping watch to ensure everyone’s safety, a lowdown stinking scalawag smashed the driver’s side window of her vehicle and broke inside.
200 block of Gloucester Street: A woman gave a man some money to go and bail her boyfriend out of jail. He took the money. He did not show up at the jail to pay her boyfriend’s bail. Police took a report.
Off-road Rowdies
Albany and R streets: A pack of dirt bike dunces and four wheeling fools were “racing up and down the roadway with no helmets,” raising the alarm of many nearby residents. One motorbike rider tore off as police arrived. A pair of punks on dirt bikes and another on a four-wheeler stuck around long enough to toss something into a nearby “vehicle, which then fled at a high rate of speed,” the report said. The vehicle turned up abandoned elsewhere in town, minus whatever those off road renegades tossed inside. On a bright note, police had the two dirt bikes and the four-wheeler towed away.
Stolen Vehicle
100 block of Lynch Road: A pickup thief swept in during the dark morning hours and absconded with a man’s 2012 gray Chevrolet Silverado, which was parked out in front of his house.
— Larry Hobbs