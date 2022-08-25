Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glyndale Drive and Old Jesup Road: A guy in a blue polo shirt and khaki pants crashed a GMC Envoy into some bushes on Old Jesup road before dark. Responding police discovered the dapper driver to be unlicensed, for which the 39-year-old went to jail.
3319 Altama Ave.: An odious excuse for a man got rough with a woman inside his car, forcing her to step out of the vehicle with her children and into the relative safety of the Popeye’s parking lot. Smartly, she called the cops. Presciently, the cops took the 30-year-old clod to jail, charged with battery and cruelty to the children who suffered witness to his heinous act.
4200 block of Norwich Street Extension: The exhaust backfire from the start of a beefy engine preceded the squeal of screeching tires, which trailed down the street toward a county patrol officer after dark. The alert officer caught up to the vehicle, eventually stopping the tipsy teen driver. Only a few blocks from home, the 17-year-old punk managed to get himself locked up for DUI, fleeing to elude the law, open container, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and speeding.
U.S. 17 and K Street: A city cop stopped a vehicle near midnight for a traffic violation. The driver turned out to be a cantankerous customer, angrily bickering with the officer. He then turned the vehicle stereo up to a distracting decibel. Once outside the vehicle, the disgruntled driver continued being his obstinate surly self. “Male was arrested after trying to fight with officers,” police report. Also, the 24-year-old mad man was charged with driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with no license plate.
Gas and Dash
5411 New Jesup Highway: A sidewinder pulled into Pump 8 at the Parkers station late at night. It is not clear how he got the pump to work without forking over some form of advance reciprocation, but he did wave to the cashier inside, police said. He filled up with $83 worth gas and drove off. Of course, the man, the truck, the theft all were on surveillance video. They’ll catch him, eventually.
Theft
1523 U.S. 17: Some clod swiped the license plate off of a company vehicle at the charitable Hello Goodbuy Thrift Store. Responding cops saw the crook and the theft on the store’s security video.
25 Torras Drive: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officer called to take a report of a subject coming in and taking a rack full of lighters.”
— Larry Hobbs