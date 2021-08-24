Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Scranton Road: A patrol officer conducting traffic duty spotted a speeder. The driver was not amenable to stopping, prompting a pursuit. He did not get away. The 28-year-old man went to jail for speeding, attempting to elude an officer and DUI.
Fourth Avenue and Lanier Boulevard: A scallywag smacked his girlfriend during a lover’s spat, after which she called the cops on him. Police took the 21-year-old jerk to jail, charged with battery.
Theft
4230 U.S. Highway 17: Like they say, no good deed. A guy making an after hours run to the store saw a woman walking down the road who looked like she could use a ride. She stayed in the vehicle as he went inside the Friendly Express. The next thing he knew, the Good Sam “saw his vehicle backing out” of the parking lot. He ran outside, but not fast enough.
5264 U.S. Highway 341: A guy told police that a man and a woman absconded with his vehicle at the Mr. Pete’s store in the middle of the afternoon.
Massengale Park: A man returned to his vehicle in the afternoon after spending a couple of hours at the beachfront park, only to find credit cards and cash missing from his wallet. He said he thought the vehicle was locked, but maybe not.
100 Coach Williams Way: Thieves broke into a vehicle in the park beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge and took a wallet.
2000 block of Altama Avenue: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight. She left wallets and purses, plural, inside the unlocked vehicle. All were missing the next morning.
The Things They Put Up With
2000 block of Ellis Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Extremely intoxicated male requested police and demanded that someone move a vehicle out of a yard that didn’t belong to him. No action taken.”
And This
1800 block of Goodyear Avenue: Police were called after someone heard gunfire from inside a nearby residence. “Officers cleared the residence and found that the maintenance man saw a mattress upstairs and fired his pistol at it thinking it was a person.” Really. Police left the dolt with a “stern warning … about the use of the firearm.”
— Larry Hobbs