Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Jessica Lane: This dude told a woefully inappropriate fib to county emergency dispatchers, creating an emergency response that need not exist. Responding officers saw him shuffling down the street near his house. His imagination apparently was overstimulated with mind-altering substances. Police took the 29-year-old lunkhead to jail, charged with possession of dope and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Sweet Gum Drive: A guy was taking up two lanes of travel with one vehicle after midnight. Here is why. The officer who stopped him arrested the 41-year-old driver for possession of dope.
One-night Steal
Tenth Street: A man met a woman he did not previously know for one purpose: hanky-panky. After the hanky-panky, she asked to borrow his 2012 Ford Explorer. She never came back.
Lawnmower Robber
1000 block of Ellis Street: An armed bandit walked up to a home’s front porch and stole a lawnmower. Police viewed the lawnmower larceny on home security camera. Police are investigating.
Theft
Whitelock Street: A man left his TC45 New Holland Ford Tractor behind a locked gate in a lot. It disappeared sometime over a span of two days.
Ramsey Lane: A thief entered a vehicle overnight, absconding with a 22 Heritage Rough Rider revolver.
1700 block of Townsend Street: Thieves forced opened a garage door, went inside and swiped several tools.
Assault
2000 block of Norwich Street: Barbarians jumped a guy on city streets, roughing him up. He called the cops, who called county EMS workers to come take a look at his bloody mouth. Police are investigating.
Oh, For Heaven’s Sake
200 block of Cleburne Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officers called to this location two times due to a female and her adult son not getting along. Both parties were advised to stop arguing back and forth and try and separate for the night.”
— Larry Hobbs
