Among reports filed with police:
The Things They Put Up With
700 block of N Street: A woman beseeched the city’s constabulary for intervention in the matter of her “daughter holding her breath and being unruly,” a report said. Police intervened and persuaded mother and daughter to be nice.
3100 block of Hopkins Avenue: A woman called police on her trashy husband, who was slinging garbage in the road. Police saw to it that “the mess was cleaned up,” the report said.
Arrests
Demere Road and Sea Island Road: A woman in a brown Buick was driving like a maniac in evening traffic on St. Simons Island. Several concerned citizens calls the cops, reporting the car for “swerving in and out of its lane and driving recklessly,” the report said. So police were looking for her when the woman rear-ended a Mercedes SUV while attempting to drive off the island. Police took the woman to jail for DUI.
2415 Parkwood Drive: A woman slugged some hospital employees in the early morning hours. Police arrived and took the 44-year-old malcontent to jail, charged with simple assault.
Theft
5940 U.S. Highway 341: A “heavy set” guy walked into the Tractor Supply, grabbed a Dewalt power drill set off the shelf “and walked out of the store with the merchandise without paying for it,” police said.
731 Skylane Road: A crook backed up to a cart rental company’s business on the island, hooked up a 6-foot-by-12-foot utility trailer and drove away with it.
500 block of Prince Street: A guy called police to report that another guy swiped his “air conditioner and eighty dollars.” Police took a report.
Dirt Bike Crash
Lee and I streets: A motorcyclist on a dirt bike crashed with a vehicle, injuring himself. Dirt bikes are not street legal in the first place. Its driver was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. Police towed his dirt bike and an accomplice’s dirt bike.
Funny Money
7208 U.S. Highway 341: A customer used a $100 bill to buy something and the clerk dutifully checked with one of those counterfeit-proof pens they use. The pen showed it to be an accurate bill, but upon closer inspection she realized it was a bogus Benjamin after all.
4520 U.S. Highway 341: While counting up the money, a Winn-Dixie employee discovered that a shyster had slipped a phony $100 bill past a cashier sometime between the hours of noon and 8 at night.
— Larry Hobbs