Among reports filed with police:
Time to Come Clean
3572 Community Road: A worker at a drive-thru car wash arrived in the morning to discover a control panel was all smashed up. Police took a gander at the establishment’s security video, which revealed a man’s vehicle smacked the panel, and he neglected to stick around and own up to his error. Police found him, they had a talk, and he made arrangements with the car wash folks to cover the cost of repairs.
Arrests
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A man used Facebook’s voice message system to threaten a woman. She saved the recorded threat for the cops, who concluded the man meant business. Police found the 42-year-old man and took him to jail, charged with making terroristic threats.
Beverly Shores: Someone summoned cops to a late-night melee on a neighborhood street, where police arrived to find an exhausted woman struggling to regain her footing while another woman took an aggressive stance toward her. The aggressor was charged with simple battery and DUI.
5420 U.S. Highway 341: A guy was driving around on a suspended license, his status known to patrol officers. When a cop stopped him on the blatant traffic foul, the 37-year-old felon ended up in violation conditions of probation on two court decisions.
Theft
1701 Norwich St.: A man grabbed “a bottle of alcohol and a pack of cigarettes” and put them on the counter for the cashier to ring up after hours, police reported. On second thought, the man snatched up the smokes and drink and ran out the door.
10400 Canal Crossing: A man walked into the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the evening hours, wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap. He tried on a Magellan backpack, apparently liked the fit, then absconded with same.
Smash and Dash
1000 block of Johnston Street: A guy stepped outside headed for work, only to discover his vehicle’s front windshield “severely cracked,” police reported. The offending brick was found nearby, but the one who propelled it into the windshield remains a mystery.
— Larry Hobbs