Among reports filed with police

Arrests

2950 Altama Ave.: The folks at Golden Isles Wood Products caught a haphazard burglar in the act, perpetrating his crime beneath midmorning’s broad daylight. Responding cops were already familiar with this one. Earlier in the same shift a startled woman called police to say the strange stranger was running through her back yard in the 2600 block of Cleburne Street. Police took the 32-year-old criminal mastermind to jail, charged with second degree burglary

4100 block of Ga. State Road 99: Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at 9 in the morning. County EMS workers were trying to awaken the driver and extract him from the vehicle as police arrived. Police ended up arresting the man for DUI.

Albany and N streets: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and subsequently discovered both the driver and his passenger were carrying drugs, from narcotics to a little bit of pot. The driver went to jail for possession of narcotics, driving without a license and running a stop sign. The woman riding with him was cited and released.

Lighting Strikes

Bartow and G streets: Lighting from an evening thunderstorm zapped a tree, igniting a fire. Police stood by as city firefighters arrived and extinguished said fire.

— Larry Hobbs

