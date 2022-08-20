Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 near the causeway: A knucklehead in a white Kia Forte zoomed right past a police traffic stop beside U.S. 17 without bothering to cede the nearest lane, as dictated by the law and common sense. A county patrol cop witnessed the late afternoon driving discretion and promptly pulled the careless cad over. Big surprise, the birdbrain was driving on a suspended license. The 41-year-old ended up in jail, charged with driving on a suspended license and failing to use due care when approaching an emergency traffic stop.
2000 block of Parkwood Drive: Someone called the cops about a lady doing dope in the parking lot. Also, police discovered, she was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took the woman to jail on the warrant and also for possession of the dope she was doing in the parking lot.
Dog Theft
200 block of Grants Ferry Road: A couple reported that a pair of punks swiped their bulldog. The man said two guys pulled up in a Ford King Cab F-150 before sunset. The passenger got out, “came onto their property (front yard), unleashed their dog and loaded it into the truck,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
