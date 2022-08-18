Among reports filed with police
Kids These Days
200 Glynn Isles: A foursome of delinquents poured out of a taxi cab and dashed for the confines of the Target store before the cabbie could collect his fare. A responding city cop promptly rounded up the incorrigibles, one of whom had the juvenile justice system’s version of an outstanding arrest warrant. Also, the officer learned that three of the kids had starred in an earlier shoplifting episode filmed on location at the Dollar General, where the security cameras are always rolling. The kid who was wanted on the juvenile justice pickup order went to the juvenile detention center. The cops turned the other three hoodlums over to their parents.
Arrests
217 Merchants Way: A man with questionable motive was fiddling around with the back of the Reddy ice machine outside A to Z Liquors in the broiling heat of midday in August. The machine caught fire and he chose that time to make his exit from the premises. Responding police soon caught up to him. They asked him why he set the ice machine on fire. You don’t want to know. The 44-year-old fellow went to jail, charged with third degree arson.
Not Quite Stolen
1700 block of Ellis Steet: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen. No, that it not what happened, police learned. It seems the repo man had paid her a visit.
Oh, Brother Where Art Thou?
Hopkins Homes: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officers responded to this address in reference to the caller saying his older brother hit him because he did not answer the door fast enough. Parties separated and incident mediated.”
Theft
7500 block of Blythe Island Highway: Some punks broke into a working man’s landscaping trailer over the weekend, absconding with “several pieces of lawn equipment,” police reported.
Cayman Court: Thieves sneaked onto a boat and stole tools that belonged to the complainant’s boss.
4500 block of U.S. Highway 17: Crooks absconded with a zero-turn riding lawnmower from a business.
2300 block of Norwich Street: Scoundrels compromised the security of a woman’s home, and “there were numerous items taken,” she reported to police. She is gathering a list of the pilfered pieces to provide police.