Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Community Road: A guy driving around before dawn simply could not keep his black Chevrolet Trailblazer confined to just one lane, a steering gaff that did not go unnoticed by a nearby patrol officer. The officer was behind him and preparing to hit the flashing lights when the Trailblazer very nearly struck a light pole in the median. After the cop car’s flashing lights persuaded him to pull into a nearby parking lot, the 27-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
U.S. Highway 82 and Emanuel Church Road: A man crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into a ditch late at night. The man was not injured, but he was drunk. For this he went to jail, charged with DUI.
Altama Avenue and Community Road: The cops made an arrest for DUI before dawn at this location.
Ga. Highway 99 and U.S. Highway 341: A man in a Chrysler Town & Country collided with another vehicle before 2 in the afternoon, causing injuries. The Town & Country careened about upon contact, landing in such a way that it partially blocked traffic on U.S. 341 and completely blocked Ga. 99. The open containers of alcohol police found inside the vehicle offered a strong clue as to why this happened. The 54-year-old driver went to jail for DIU and failure to yield while turning left.
— Larry Hobbs