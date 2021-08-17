Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
455 Canal Road: A man in a pickup truck was holding up traffic in the McDonald’s drive-thru after midnight. Turns out he was asleep at the wheel. Responding police took the 23-year-old man to jail for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Peachtree Street and Old Demere Road: An officer came across a golf cart before dawn, apparently abandoned on the sidewalk. Upon further inspection, the person who put it there was zonked out in the floorboard. The driver went to jail for DUI.
Wolfe and London streets: Someone called the cops about a woman in a vehicle trying to run down a man on a four-wheeler ATV. A bystander videoed the foolishness. The 41-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
1700 Demere Road: A 2016 Subaru Crosstrek smacked into a brick wall at the St. Simons Mobile Home Park in the wee hours. The person responsible managed to drive the banged-up vehicle from the scene. Responding cops found the damaged vehicle easy enough, taking its driver to jail for DUI and hit-and-run.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A cop spotted a gold Honda Accord doing 80 mph headed westbound on the causeway at 2 in the morning. The driver smelled like booze when the officer approached the vehicle after the traffic stop. The 23-year-old man went to jail for DUI and speeding.
Crispen Boulevard and Ward Street: Driving in the wee hours without headlights or taillights is no way to hide from police. In this case, the driver came clean as soon as the officer approached after the ensuing traffic stop. “I’m going to jail, but it’s all right,” the driver said. Why? the officer asked. “Cause I’ve been drinking,” he replied. Correct answer. The 19-year-old went to jail for DUI.
— Larry Hobbs