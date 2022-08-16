Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Arrests
2500 block Albany Street: Well-played, ma’am, but no cigar. A woman called city cops to report a home burglary. While the officers were dutifully taking her report, cops from the county called the city cops with a heads-up. Apparently, the woman had earlier been arrested for her role in a hit-and-run vehicular kerfuffle that occurred in the county. She dreamed up the contrived burglary report as her excuse for the hit and run. As in, officer I could not stick around for the crash I caused in the county because I had to check on a break-in at my house in the city. Police arrested her. Oh, well, it beats the ol’ dog-ate-my-homework routine.
Altama Connector and Golden Isles Parkway: A patrol officer came across a driver swerving all over the road late at night in a blue Ford Explorer. As a result of the subsequent traffic stop, said driver went to jail for DUI.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. 17: You just never know who might be out there, keeping a sharp eye out for dangerous drivers. An off-duty police detective spotted a dude before dark in a Ford F-150 who could not keep his pickup truck on the road, much less between the lanes. The attentive detective alerted an on-duty patrol officer, who summarily caught up to the menacing motorist. The 25-year-old end up in jail, charged with DUI.
150 Altama Connector: Patrol officers encountered a man on an unlit bicycle after midnight, towing behind him a Home Depot shopping cart. It turns out this enterprising scoundrel was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
Break and Enter
2014 Norwich St.: Jackleg bandits smashed the storefront window at the Family Dollar overnight, thus gaining entry to loot therein.
— Larry Hobbs
