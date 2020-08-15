Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Glyndale Drive: A woman in a white BMW caused a crash at this intersection around high noon, then she drove away. Someone got the beamer’s license plate number before she disappeared and passed it on to responding police. The cops caught up to the 20-year-old and put her in jail, charged with hit and run.
Altama Connector and Golden Isles Parkway: Fresh from jail for his previous arrest for walking around in harried traffic, a certain pushy panhandler was back at it again. “He was carrying a cardboard sign soliciting money,” the officer wrote in the report. The officer had arrested him recently for walking amid traffic at the same location, endangering himself and the public. Well, the 39-year-old went back to jail, again charged with pedestrian in the roadway.
2200 block of Tara Lane: A woman spotted the lout who stole her car, an offense for which county cops had already pinned an arrest warrant to him. Sure enough, there he was and city police “quickly apprehended him,” the report said. The 33-year-old car thief was handed over to county police, who took him to jail.
Assault
Urbana Park: Someone called about two men who were scrapping in the park and one of them apparently had a gun. When police arrived, only one guy remained. He was hit, causing lacerations inside his ear. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Theft
5700 block of Altama Avenue: A man told police he parked his car in the back parking lot of a small shopping plaza, leaving the passenger side door unlocked so his mother could come retrieve the car while he went out of town. Before mom could get there, a thief took advantage of the unlocked door and stole the man’s gun from inside the vehicle.
111 Menendez Ave.: A woman parked her 2008 Hyundai Tiburon around midmorning and went to work. Later she came outside to discover it had been stolen.
4400 block of Altama Avenue: A thief stole a gun in Charlton County and dumped it for cash at a pawn shop in the city. Charlton County deputies tracked the stolen gun down and recovered it from the pawn shop. City police noted the gun’s recovery.
Help A Working Guy Out
4700 block of Malabar Street.: Verbatim from a city police log entry: “City Public Works employee requested officers due to an irate male that was operating without proper permits. (Police) Officers were able to get the male the proper paperwork and mediated the situation.”
Police Assist
2200 block of Amherst Street: An argument between and man and a woman elevated to the point of public distraction and police intervention. It turns out they were bickering about their child’s birthday party. Police persuaded them to settle down.
Mary Ross Park: Verbatim from the city police log: “Officer locate a homeless camp in the park. Officer had the area cleaned up and made the individuals leave.”
