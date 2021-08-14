Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Newcastle Street: Someone swiped a woman’s purse from a saloon downtown. The act was caught on security video. The culprit fessed up after being confronted by cops with the overwhelming evidence. He then showed police where he ditched the purse after rifling through it. Police then put the man in jail.
1400 block of Monk Street: An officer on foot patrol spotted a cagey woman skulking around behind a business in the wee hours. She made a run for her getaway car parked near the library, but she did not get far. She had cutting tools at hand. It was her intention to get a catalytic converter off of a vehicle’s muffler, she told the cop. The precious metals in catalytic converters fetch a high price these days. Police took the 40-year-old woman to jail, charged with attempting to commit a crime and possessing burglary tools.
108 Harrison Lane: Two guys barged into Moonshiners as the midnight hour approached and started picking fights with folks who simply wanted to relax and enjoy themselves. One dude took off running when pressed by management, but the other malcontent hung around in the parking lot, looking for more trouble. He got it. Police took the 25-year-old punk to jail, charged with battery, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of the law and a couple other charges for good measure.
Avalon Avenue and Woodland Street: A man driving an SUV in the wee hours turned off a main road as soon as he noticed a cop on his tail. The officer quickly discovered the vehicle’s registration was suspended. Next, the officer found dope inside. The 49-year-old went to jail for possession of dope.
1400 block of Newcastle Street: A man went into a pizza place at suppertime. He ordered, ate his fill, then explained that he was short on cash. Police arrested the man and issued him warning not to test the pizza place’s patience again when he gets out the pokey.
Ouch!
3900 U.S. Highway 17: The man really did have a gun in his pocket. The .22 caliber North American Arms handgun went off as he stepped out of his vehicle before sunset at the One Stop convenience store, sending a bullet into his right foot. Police arrived at the emergency room to document the firearm foible.
Theft
Legacy Apartments: A man left his 2019 Toyota CH-R unlocked in the apartment parking lot for a couple of days. All of his stuff inside went missing, including a Swiss Army backpack, a Columbia jacket and a bottle of Mankind cologne.
— Larry Hobbs