Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Frederica River Bridge: A woman in a black Mercedes SUV crashed at the causeway near Frederica River Bridge while leaving the island at 2 in the morning. Her car ended up blocking eastbound traffic on the causeway. Once police sorted it all out, the 23-year-old woman went to jail for DUI.
Havenwood Mobile Home Park: A friend of a woman’s roommate paid a visit, but things got dicey around midnight when the woman and the roommate’s friend commenced to tangle. The woman then stepped outside called police, who took the 47-year-old roommate’s friend to jail, charged with battery.
485 Warren Mason Blvd.: A trio of derelicts were hanging around and peeing on the side of the RaceTrac convenience store. Fed up with this leaking lunacy, the manager called police. The cops rounded up all three upon arrival. One of them, a 50-year-old woman, went to jail for criminal trespass, plus an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Frederica Road and Riverview Drive: A dude in a red Chevrolet Silverado coming out of Edwards Plaza in the wee hours blew through the red light at Frederica Road. The patrol officer who had the right of way on Frederica employed the good judgement of ceding progress to the oncoming pickup. Otherwise, “I would have more than likely been in the intersection when he entered it, causing a crash,” the officer wrote in the report. However, the officer did not extend so much as another inch of slack to the clueless clod, who went to jail for DUI.
150 Altama Connector: An employee at the Walmart stuffed $58.01 worth merchandise into store shopping bags, while at a cash register. On her lunch break, the clueless con grabbed her bags of booty and walked out of the store all nonchalantly, like it was no big deal. Hello!?!?! Walmart has security cameras everywhere! She should know that; she worked there. Police took the woman to jail for shoplifting.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A woman pulled up to the RaceTrac just before dark, stepped out of her Jeep Wrangler and proceeded to pee in some bushes. By the time the manger called the cops, she was sitting back inside the Jeep – stark naked. A guy flagged down a responding officer to report that the nude nincompoop had just driven away. The cops caught up to her, taking the 53-year-old to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol inside her Jeep.
Theft
1400 block of Cate Road: A guy noticed cigarette ashes inside the cab of his truck early in the morning as he was about to hop in. He does not smoke, but he figured his smoking wife probably left the ashes. Then he noticed his Kel-Tec .380 handgun missing from the center console.
Robbery
108 Scranton Connector: Two men walked into the Domino’s Pizza building and caught the manager working at a computer terminal. Both wore black jogging pants, black hoodies and red bandanas tied around their faces, a strong indication this was not going to turn out good for the Domino’s manager. The men robbed the place and slinked away. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs