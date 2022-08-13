Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
25 Torras Drive: City cops were wrapping up a traffic stop near the causeway when an employee at Parker’s asked that a troublesome tramp be removed for the premises. He simply would not leave, even at the officer’s behest. He ended up in jail, charged with trespassing.
150 Atlama Connector: So, this clown has already been caught once stealing from the Walmart, after which he was given a warning that promised arrest should ever dare return. And there he was again, traipsing up and down the aisles. One of the store’s crack security guards called the cops to please come arrest the man for trespassing. But before the cops got there, the brash bandit grabbed a shopping basket full of stuff and dashed for the fire exit. Officers arrived just in time to nab the nut, who ended up in jail for shoplifting.
1800 block of Perry Lane Road: At around midnight, a lady in a vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road. She beeped the vehicle’s horn at least a dozen times, all the while screaming her lungs out through the open driver’s side window. The spectacle turned a nearby motorist into one very concerned citizen. The citizen summoned police intervention. She apparently was not pleased with the police presence thus attained. The 52-year-old horn honking wailing woman went to jail for improper stopping in the road, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road: A county cop ran a license plate check on the red Toyota Solara that stopped beside her patrol car after midnight. The vehicle registration turned out to expired, but that was almost beside the point. Records indicated the expired registration belonged to a red Dodge Avenger. Busted.
Altama Avenue and Townsend Street: Here is a bright one. This dodo goes rolling down the road in a rainstorm — no windshield wipers — right in front of city cop, whose curiosity was sufficiently piqued. During the resulting traffic stop, the officer found meth inside the vehicle. The 22-year-old numbskull ended up in jail, charged with possession of meth, driving on a suspended license and driving in the rain without windshield wipers.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A man left Academy Sports with items for which he did not pay, but store employees were able to give cops a good account of the culprit and the red Chevrolet Camaro getaway car. The 28-year-old in the white shirt and the black pants ended up in jail, charged with two counts of shoplifting and an outstanding arrest warrant.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: An officer on the night shift spotted a driver committing a traffic violation. Said driver turned out to be drunk, among “several other offenses.” The driver went to jail.
Assault
Brunswick: An insipid savage beat his girlfriend with a curtain rod “and other blunt objects,” city police reported. The heathen skulked away before the cops arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police issued arrest warrants for the jerk.
Theft
3900 block of Darien Highway: Crooks swiped a pair of Beach Cruiser bicycles and a Stihl chainsaw from a shed at a residence where the victim used to live. He did not have serial numbers handy for responding cops, but he is going to look them up and get back to the officers.
1400 block of London Street: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight. She left her purse inside the unlocked vehicle. Now the purse is gone.
300 Glynn Isles: A dude grabbed a backpack-style leaf blower inside the Lowe’s, then made a run for the exit.
2100 block of Reynolds Street: A punk swiped a woman’s cellphone. Then the jerk started texting messages to her new phone, offering to sell the stolen phone back to her. Yeah. Police are investigating.
Irresponsible Pet Owners
800 block of Gordon Street: Two large dogs were given free reign by their owner. The two dogs charged onto a neighboring property, attacked and dispatched a neighbor’s small dog. City cops called county animal control officers, who arrived and took both big dogs to the dog pound.
Now That’s Cold
GlynnVilla Apartments: Cops on the night shift were called about a kerfuffle at the apartments. Officers arrived to find that a woman had trapped a man inside a vehicle. It seems the dude had worn out his welcome at a nearby address, where the proprietors had police issue him a criminal trespass warning. The angry woman planned to drive the man to the address and force him to get out “so he could get arrested” for trespassing, police reported. Officers apparently offered an alternate resolution.
Shots Fired
3400 block of Treville Avenue: Shots rang out in the light of day. Responding officers located several shell casings at the scene.
2600 block of Johnston Street: Gunfire on the night shift. A stray bullet struck a vehicle.
Gone Gun
230 Warren Mason Blvd.: A cleaning lady at the Jameson Inn came across “a brown gun in between the mattress” while cleaning a room. She called the cops.
— Larry Hobbs