Among reports filed with police:
Dog Bites Man
1600 block of Johnston Street: City cops on the day shift happened to be on hand when two dogs left unattended and on the loose attacked and bit a man. Police contacted county animal control officers to handle the unsupervised dogs and then stood by while county medics attended the victim’s dog bite. A reminder: There are more bad dog owners than bad dogs. Secure your dogs, folks.
Arrests
210 Retreat Village: Police responded to the Ziggy Mahoney’s parking lot where a pair of palookas appeared intent on settling their differences with fisticuffs. They altogether ignored an officer’s insistence that they separate and behave. One punk punched the other in the face as the officer approached. Unwilling to let it stand, the guy pushed through several bystanders to even the score with a smack to the other guy’s face. The original puncher then swung and missed and the officer downed him with a Taser shot when it was clear these two yahoos were impervious to reason. Even after seeing what awaited him without compliance, the other guy refused several commands to settle down. The officer “aimed and fired my Axon Taser 7” and the creep crumpled. Both dudes went to jail for fighting. Sheesh.
Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17: A trio of troublesome tramps leveled a shotgun at fellow motorists in the evening time as they rolled down the highway. The offended party immediately contacted city police, who quickly tracked down the vile vagabonds on the other side of the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Inside the vehicle, cops confiscated “a large amount of fentanyl,” as well as the gun. A 43-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man all went to jail on multifarious charged, to include possession of dope, dealing dope and a firearms charge.
3400 block of Ross Road: Police received a tip from a conscientious caller about a man asleep at the wheel of a vehicle near Selden Park after dark. Three-sheets-to-the wind is more like it, responding city cops discovered. “The male was arrested and charged with DUI,” police reported.
1500 block of G Street: A ferocious female went on a daytime tangent, threatening to whip anyone within earshot. Her mood mellowed not a bit when police sought to reason with her. She insisted she was the real victim here. The loudmouth lady went to jail, charged with disorderly conduct, police reported.
2715 block of U.S. Highway 17: A woman locked a man out of her room at the Palms Motel. The mad man was wielding weapons and talking nonsense. Police took 34-year-old man to jail for criminal trespass and violation of probation.
171 Village at Glynn Place: A brazen bandit tried to stroll out of Publix with nearly $500 in unpaid groceries. He did not get far. Police made an arrest.
Johnston and Townsend streets: A kook passed a county cop in the late afternoon, at which time the officer could clearly see no seatbelt was in use. Things went south when the officer attempted a traffic stop. The 33-year-old desperado ultimately ended up in jail, charged with a slew of offenses that included trafficking and possessing cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to maintain a lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, willful obstruction of the law and, of course, failure to wear a safety belt.
150 Altama Avenue: A lady was about to be given a break, getting only a criminal trespass warning after being caught red-handed stealing stuff from the Walmart, apparently thinking she could pull one over on the store’s crack security staff. Then she went and gave the cop a phony baloney name. The 66-year-old went to jail for shoplifting and lying to conceal her identity from a cop.
4000 block of Community Road: Police responded to a rental business to find an obnoxious oaf had damaged a windshield with malice. The 19-year-old nincompoop went to jail for criminal damage to property.
Theft
Emanual Avenue: A callow cad stepped out of a vehicle and into broad daylight, hiding behind a raincoat and a surgical mask. The creep swiped much-needed medical supplies from a woman’s front porch before disappearing in an SUV with a getaway driver. The woman’s security system captured the whole thing, police noted.
Demere Road: A thief relieved a woman of a navy blue Schwinn 10-speed beach cruiser left in her front yard.
Bamboozled Bandits
2700 block of Ellis Street: A resident called the cops after coming home to find three punks slinking around inside. One scoundrel ran out the back door, and two others bolted out the front as cops arrived. Police surrounded the joint, but the bandits got away. The only thing missing was a jar of loose change.
Juvenile High Jinks
McIntyre Court: A bunch of antsy reprobates took their tomfoolery too far, sneaking into a home to scarf down cake and chips before absconding with a bicycle. The vexed victim was no stranger to the jumpy juveniles or their parents. She just wanted a report, presumably so that they will know that she knows.
Stormy, Stormy Night
F.J. Torras Causeway and Warde Street: A furious thunderstorm knocked out the traffic lights at this intersection. City cops on the night shift directed traffic for five hours as utility crews repaired the storm-induced glitch. Also, trees blown down by fierce winds crashed on a house on Magnolia Avenue and wrought destruction on private property on Bartow Street.
— Larry Hobbs