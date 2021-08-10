Among reports filed with police
Arrests
2800 block of Union Street: This beats all. Police fielded a call about a brute who vowed loudly to inflict pain on two women. Why, he even pushed one of the ladies, they said. Then officers separated everyone and discovered the rest of the story. It turns out the guy lives there. “It was learned that the two female friends fabricated the story in order for him to be arrested because they wanted him out of the house,” police reported. A 55-year-old lying lady and a 43-year-old female fibber went to jail for making false statements.
Hopkins Homes: A knife-wielding young punk pursued his adult big brother. Police arrived to see the twerp “going after the adult male with two butcher knives.” Police intervened and detained the juvenile delinquent for authorities.
3875 U.S. Highway 17: Dispatchers could hear a woman hollering in the background of a nighttime call for police intervention at Marsh Landing Apartments. The woman who lived there demanded another woman vamoose posthaste. The woman simply would not leave — until the cops arrived and took the 37-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
11 Glynn Plaza: An outlaw with no driver’s license committed a traffic foul right in front of a cop while driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle in the wee hours. The 26-year-old went to jail on two outstanding arrest warrants; the vehicle was towed.
1800 block of Gordon Street: A man caused a crash, then tried to split the scene. The cops found him a short distance away. The scalawag went to jail for DUI, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.
1414 Newcastle St.: A guy walked into a bar, plastered. He was surly, loud and combative. Police took the jerk to jail.
Hampton Point and Carriage drives: Passing EMT workers spotted a guy slumped over the handlebars on the side of the road. Seeking to render assistance, they discovered the dude reeked of booze. The cops arrived and took the 61-year-old to jail for DUI.
Theft
Brooklyn Homes: A woman left a handgun and “other items” in an unlocked vehicle overnight, all of which had gone missing the next morning.
Shots Fired
2000 block of Tillman Avenue: Patrol officers heard five shots ring out in the night. Upon inspecting the scene, however, police found no spent shells, damage or other signs of gunfire.
Police Assist
Sidney Lanier Bridge: A woman with children in tow had her vehicle break down at the top of the bridge. Police intervened until a tow truck arrived.
— Larry Hobbs