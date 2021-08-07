Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
108 Harrison Road: A loudmouth lamebrain could not get it through his thick skull that the party was over at 2 in the morning at Moonshiners Grill and Still. He repeatedly ignored invitations to please leave now. Finally, the cops took him away, jailed for criminal trespass.
Mercer-Altama Apartments: A grown woman and her grown daughter engaged in a brawl so heated it required police intervention. Once the combatants were separated, police could see that both got in their fair share of licks on the other. Police took the 47-year-old mad momma and her 19-year-old dueling daughter to jail, each charged with battery/family violence.
McIntyre Court: A man smashed his girlfriend’s vehicle’s window, no doubt making the transition to ex in the process. To top it off, the cops took the 30-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
F.J. Torras Causeway at the Back River Bridge: A driver caused a crash with another vehicle, resulting in one minor injury. Said driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
Pay Attention, Folks
Norwich and J streets: A distracted driver could not wait until his vehicle came to a stop to check his wallet. During the ensuing crash report, the klutz told police “he was reaching for his wallet while driving when he struck a parked unoccupied vehicle,” police reported.
Big-bill Bumbling
4545 Altama Ave.: Paying for a glass of water with a Benjamin is always going to wave red flags with the staff at McDonald’s. But as the server dutifully checked the $100 bill for authenticity, the kooky customer snatched it out of her hands and left. Then things got curiouser and curiouser. He walked back in, wearing a mask. Staff assured him that now would be a good time to leave. So he ran next door to the Walgreens. When responding cops confronted him, “he screamed at them that he did nothing wrong and ran off,” disappearing into the night. Hey, maybe the big spender was just really really thirsty.
Theft
3800 block of Darien Highway, 3400 block of Fourth Street: Catalytic converter crooks struck twice in the night. The muffler parts are comprised in part by rhodium and palladium, precious metals that fetch a high price on the black market. Crooks hacked a catalytic converter from a surveying company’s work vehicle. Another catalytic converter was cut from a cleaning company’s work van.
3818 Community Road: Crooks broke into a man’s rental storage unit, swiping his black and red Lincoln 110 welder, valued at $500.
2100 block of Willet Street: A man left the keys to his 2021 Toyota Corolla inside the vehicle overnight. The vehicle was gone the next morning.
Juliette Circle: A thief in the night took off with a Honda CRF250R dirt bike.
No Kidding
Glynnvilla Apartments: Night shift police patiently explained to a woman that her child’s slovenly eating habits did not constitute an emergency on their part. But the woman called 911 again, “stating her juvenile had food all over the place.” Before leaving this time, police made crystal clear the legal consequences of misusing the 911 line as well as for keeping a disorderly house.
— Larry Hobbs