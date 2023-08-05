Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Bruce Drive and Sixth Street: A concerned citizen spotted a guy zonked out behind the wheel of an Acura MDX in the road on the island’s East Beach neighborhood late at night. Unable to rouse him via banging on the windows, the man requested police intervention on behalf of the man’s welfare. A county cop banged on the window. Nothing. The officer banged again. Finally, the dazed dude opened his eyes, smiled at the cop — and drove away. The officer and another cop followed the clueless cad as he committed several traffic violations in a low-speed pursuit before finally stopping at this intersection. He ended up in jail for DUI, improper turn and eluding the law. Sheesh. Some people.
1700 block of Tillman Avenue: A bumbling burglar broke into a residence in broad daylight, which afforded a neighbor a good look at his illicit intentions. Responding police quickly nabbed the lunkheaded larcenist. In addition to burglary tools, the 33-year-old blithering boob was carrying dope. His crime voided several conditions of probation, charges for which were tacked onto burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of dope.
3915 U.S. Highway 17: A boozing bum made a horse’s hind quarters of himself amid evening customers at the One Stop store. Police took a 46-year-old fool to jail for criminal trespass.
200 block of Windridge Drive: A jilted woman threw a temper tantrum in the evening hours after getting the Dear Jane routine from her suddenly ex-boyfriend. The destruction wrought earned the 21-year-old a trip to jail for criminal damage to property, second degree.
220 Retreat Village: A man’s poor driving in the wee hours prompted a call to county cops about a possible drunken driver on the island. A 48-year-old man ended up off the streets and in jail, charged with DUI.
— Larry Hobbs